Proposed bill to enhance human resource management in public sector

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has developed a draft bill to enhance efficiency in the human resource management in the public sector.

The proposed Human Resource Management Bill (2021) is to provide for uniform norms and standards for management of human resource in the entire public sector.

The Commission’s Vice Chairperson Charity Kisotu said currently the human resource management was being guided by various legislations, regulations and policies developed by different public entities including the county governments.

Ms Kisotu said as a result of the disjointed application of human resource management practices, the commission has initiated the bill that will lead to an efficient and effective public service capable of consistently delivering high quality services to the citizens.

“The Bill also seeks to address and harmonize the public sector human resource environment that is currently loaded with conflicting legislation and policies that hinder efforts to transform the public service,” She added.

Ms Kisotu said this on Thursday during the Commission’s strategic policy working retreat on the Public Service Human Resource Management Bill (2021) with the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security at PrideInn Beach Resort in Mombasa.

She said the Bill also has provisions for Responsibilities for the management of human resource, Establishment and abolition of offices, Re-organization of offices, Conditions of service, Efficiency and effectiveness among others.

“I am optimistic the new legal framework will reposition the public service to better serve the people of Kenya and facilitate faster development in accordance with our national aspirations,” said Ms Kisotu.

The Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of PSC Simon Rotich said once the Bill is enacted, the legal framework that will emerge thereof will go a long way to correct the discordance, overlaps and apparent confusion that is often experience by different public agencies in the course of addressing human resource issues and challenges at both national government and county public service levels.

“We look forward to a robust discussion and committee’s guidance in order to expedite the process towards the enactment of the draft bill,” said Rotich.

The Parliamentary Committee Chairman Paul Koinange pledged to support the commission in the enactment of the Bill which he said was aimed at transforming the public sector and the country.

Koinange who is a Member of Parliament for Kiambaa constituency said the proposed Bill will give the commission legal framework to provide for uniform norms and standards for effective management of human resource and improve service delivery in the entire public service.

“The committee will expedite the publication of the Bill as a matter of urgency,” said the legislator.

Koinange also said the commission should strive to eliminate corruption and added that Kenyans should be fully involved in key government decisions and the management of the public affairs.

He criticised a section of politicians who are inciting their supporters into acts of violence and promoting divisive politics saying the government will take drastic action against them.