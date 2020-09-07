5 benefits of dating someone who has the same personality traits as you

Is it really important for couples to have similar personalities?

According to research, individual personality traits have an effect on relationship satisfaction and bliss. In her paper, The effects of personality traits on marital satisfaction, clinical psychologist Dr Roselynne Webbo posits that “similarity between partners’ (personality traits) also contributes to increased feelings of being understood in a relationship, as well as relationship satisfaction.”

However, the allure of dating someone who is your opposite cannot be dismissed. There’s an excitement when you’re looking for newness or looking for some trait you lack in another person but over time such differences can become irritating.

According to Tom and Lynette Lichuma, authors of “To the Altar and Beyond”, and who have been married for 40 years, “Marriage involves work. Both partners have to work together through companionship, intimacy in order to find joy and happiness in each other.” Most of the time it involves compromise and it is easier to compromise if you already fundamentally agree.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Here are 5 reasons to consider dating someone with similar personality traits.

You love the same things

This should be a breeze when it comes to planning activities.

Your goals are similar

Most of the time, people with similar personality traits more or less, want the same things in life.

You can be comfortable around each other

When you share similar interests and dislikes, it is easier to become comfortable around each other.

You understand each other

It is easier to be understood when you and your partner share a similar worldview.

You complement each other

This means that both of you are both improving and building each other up.

Dating someone similar to you doesn’t mean that you won’t have arguments, it just means that arguments will be about similar subjects for example which is better D.C or Marvel.

Tell Us What You Think