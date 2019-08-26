Prosecution lines up 67 witnesses for Waititu’s trial

Written By: Samuel Musita/Claire Wanja
The prosecution says it is ready for the trial of Governor Ferdinand Waititu and 12 others charged with irregular award of 588 shillings million roads tender in Kiambu County.

Prosecution has line up 67 witnesses.

Deputy Director Public Prosecutions (DDPP) Nicholas Mutuku told court that all documents that prosecution will be relying on are ready for service and can be picked from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices.

Pre-trial conference is set for 27/9/201.

Waititu was barred by the court from accessing his office until the graft case against him heard and determined. The prosecution had been pushing for officers including governors facing graft cases to step aside until their cases are concluded.

Elsewhere, the court has rejected an application by a section of Kiambu County Assembly Members to be enjoined as interested parties in the corruption case facing area Waititu.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi directed the MCAs to file written submission and serve the parties before the case comes for pre – trial on 27th September 2019.

