Prosecution opposes release of officer who killed Yassin Moyo

Written By: James Rono
27

The suspect who appeared before High Court Judge Luka Kimaru on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution has opposed the release of police officer Duncan Ndiema charged with the killing of 13-year-old Yassin Hussein Moyo in Nairobi’s Huruma area in March this year.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

An investigator with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Benedict Otieno, argues that Ndiema lied to the court that he went to Mbagathi Hospital after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Also Read  Plans to upgrade Nyandarua institute to polytechnic at advanced stage

Ndiema was on Tuesday charged with the murder of 13-year-old Yassin Moyo.

Appearing before High Court Judge Luka Kimaru, he pleaded not guilty and was remanded at Capitol Hill Police Station pending the hearing of his bail application.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The High Court had earlier deferred his plea taking after his lawyer said that the officer had been admitted to the Mbagathi Hospital pending the results of a coronavirus test.

Also Read  EACC hails court ruling in Walukhe's maize scandal case
The standard eight pupil died shortly after being shot while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.

However, the investigating officer Wednesday told the court that the accused never visited the said hospital but was in Uthiru and Ndumbuini areas, 15 kilometres from the said hospital.

Also Read  Govt to manufacture 24 million masks for schools ahead of reopening

IPOA says such conduct and giving misleading information to the court is indicative of his reluctance to adhere to court mechanisms and should be a factor taken into denying him bail and bond.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved the arrest and prosecution of Ndiema early this month.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR