Prosecution opposes release of officer who killed Yassin Moyo

The prosecution has opposed the release of police officer Duncan Ndiema charged with the killing of 13-year-old Yassin Hussein Moyo in Nairobi’s Huruma area in March this year.

An investigator with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Benedict Otieno, argues that Ndiema lied to the court that he went to Mbagathi Hospital after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Ndiema was on Tuesday charged with the murder of 13-year-old Yassin Moyo.

Appearing before High Court Judge Luka Kimaru, he pleaded not guilty and was remanded at Capitol Hill Police Station pending the hearing of his bail application.

The High Court had earlier deferred his plea taking after his lawyer said that the officer had been admitted to the Mbagathi Hospital pending the results of a coronavirus test.

However, the investigating officer Wednesday told the court that the accused never visited the said hospital but was in Uthiru and Ndumbuini areas, 15 kilometres from the said hospital.

IPOA says such conduct and giving misleading information to the court is indicative of his reluctance to adhere to court mechanisms and should be a factor taken into denying him bail and bond.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved the arrest and prosecution of Ndiema early this month.