Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of a fire that razed down sections of Prosperity Building in Kisumu County.

The building hosts several national and county government offices. Lake Region Economic block, Planning and Lands are some of the County Government offices reported to have been affected.

According to Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko, the fire broke out at around 1 PM but the County fire brigade responded quickly and put it out before it spread further.

Fire brigade personnel attributed the unfortunate incident to a suspected electrical fault.