Protect disabled children, parents urged

The spouse of Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has urged parents not to conceal their children with disabilities from the public.

Pastor Dorcas said that every disabled person should enjoy his or her human rights, and hence parents with such children should not hide them to avoid public ridicule.

She said that every disabled person should enjoy his or her human rights, and hence parents with such children should not hide them to avoid public ridicule.

Pastor Dorcas encouraged parents and guardians to advocate for their children’s education through government and non-governmental organisations’ programmes.

She spoke at Ol-Kalou School for the Disabled, which is supported by the Catholic Diocese of Nyahururu, where she presented a cheque of Ksh 5 million to support the school as promised by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua when he toured the area recently.

“I want to ask all stakeholders to ensure that they put an end to the trend where disabled children are hidden at home. We will continue to establish intervention schools to support the children,” she said.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi stated that numerous schools in our country have specialists to assist students in their educational pursuits.

On matters of alcoholism, she vowed to continue with the fight against illegal sales and distribution of illegal brews. She noted that this was a fight that she would not relent on and lamented that the vice was consuming the lives of innocent young people through the sale of illicit and poisonous drinks.

“We are losing lives due to the sale of these illegal brews, and therefore it is high time that we sort this matter out once and for all,” added Pastor Dorcas.

Nyandarua Woman MP, the host, promised to collaborate with the national government to fight the vice.