Protect girls from defilement trauma, early pregnancies

According to Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2014, 14% of women and 6 percent of men age 15 – 49 report having experienced sexual violence at least once in their lifetime.

The Government of Kenya has enacted several laws and has policies and regulations to prevent and control forms of violence against women and children Including the Constitution of Kenya (2010), the sexual Offences Act (2006) among others.

We have heard of many cases of Sexual Violence where the survivor gets pregnant or is even infected with HIV amongst other Sexually Transmitted Infections.

What happens when these women get pregnant with an unknown person? Or even get pregnant as a result of incest, just like in the recent case of a father said to have defiled and impregnated two of his daughters?

Should they receive safe abortion services and information? What post-traumatic experiences do these girls and women go through when forced to carry this unknown and known pregnancy to term? What are some of the societal aspects of stigma and discrimination that they go through?

Young girls and women continue to face life-threatening situations and even lose their lives from these acts of violence which most of the time the perpetrator is known to them.

What is the government doing to ensure we all save lives? Save women from these post-traumatic experiences and even deaths resulting from unsafe ways of terminating pregnancies resulting from rape and defilement? What would you do? What would Jesus do!

Amidst the COVID19 pandemic, Kenya has witnessed an increase in cases of Gender-based violence for men, children, and women. In some cases, sadly, lives have been lost. We have an opportunity to make a difference for the better. Every one of us has a role to play.

In my considered view, the government through the Ministry of Health should offer access to termination of pregnancy and post-abortion care in the event of pregnancy from defilement and rape as per the rights of a Survivor of Sexual Violence in the National Guidelines on Management of Sexual Violence in Kenya.

Alvin Mwangi

Sexual Reproductive Health Advocate

Nairobi, Kenya