Protect your personal life while running a public online page

A private life is a happy life.

Having a public channel on Social Media means that people will get curious about who you are and the behind the scenes events that go on in your life. For your own security and sanity, it is important that you balance your public persona and privacy in a healthy manner. If you are already online-famous, people may start to recognize you in public and that you’re probably getting lots of comments. Here are some pointers on how to deal with audience interactions, manage your comments section, and maintain a private life.

Think about how people perceive you. Your fans might expect you to act like you do on online. This doesn’t mean you have to be that person in real life, especially if you play a character, but remember, that’s the ‘you’ they know. Stay safe. If you organize a meet up, make sure you have friends present who can help manage the situation if it gets uncomfortable (or security). Again, be sure you’re the one in charge of the situation and go with your gut if something doesn’t feel right. Try not to live-tweet your location because you never know when a group of fans could be nearby. Avoid showing things on your channel like your license plate, where you live, shops and other places within close vicinity of your home. Be careful about when and where you share things. Many creators don’t post or tweet in real-time and turn geo-tagging off on mobile devices and apps. If you’re sharing where you are on social media, this could draw a crowd. It’s still ok to tag your location, but consider doing so after you’ve left. Not everyone needs to know everything. Look at your video cuts and photos from the lens of privacy and know where that line is for you. If you’re not sure, ask a friend or family member to review.