Protecting media freedom | Government commits to ensure safety for journalists

Information, Communication, Technology and Digital Economy cabinet secretary, Eliud Owalo, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring safety of journalists and upholding media freedom in the country. Speaking this morning at a Nairobi hotel where he joined the Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) and the Kenya Media Sector Working Group , Owalo said that crimes against journalists are perpetrated by rogue elements within government, but that the new administration will protect journalists and aid them in doing their work.

