Footballers Association to establish players´ protection fund

Written By: Fredrick Muoki
Kenya Footballers Welfare Association; KEFWA

The Kenya Footballers Welfare Association; KEFWA has said it is in process of establishing  a players’ protection fund in order to jump-start the process of finding lasting solutions to the challenges at hand especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

KEFWA has appealed to the government and willing partners to offer support with the hope that the FIFA Covid-19 Emergency Support Funds sent to federations will come to their aid as well once received.

In a statement, KEFWA challenged clubs to engage in dialogue with players before imposing any pay cuts.

They said that despite initial talks, clubs and KPL have not assured players that they will look after their welfare during this coronavirus crisis.

Only KCB and Wazito FC have publicly said that they will continue paying their players and technical players during this period.

