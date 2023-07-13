Mavoko MP Makau arrested over violent protests

Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau has been arrested over anti-government protests witnessed along Mombasa Road, Nairobi Wednesday.

Makau was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday morning at his home in Karen, Nairobi. Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations raided his house at 4 am, and took him to their offices in Nairobi.

Police say Makau’s arrest is in connection with demonstrations that led to the massive destruction of the Nairobi Expressway at the Mlolongo toll station.

Makau has denied involvement in the demonstrations. The development came hours after Transport and Interior cabinet secretaries vowed to go after all those who destroyed property during the protests called by the Opposition.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen said most of the perpetrators were captured on CCTV and by media.

He warned that such acts of violence and lawlessness will no longer be tolerated and especially public property that has been built with taxpayers’ money.

“Going forward, organisers of demonstrations must guarantee that their supporters will not repeat such acts of lawlessness failure to which they will be held personally responsible for losses incurred through theft, vandalism, and the destruction of public infrastructure and property,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has attributed the violence in Mlolongo to eviction of squatters from East Africa Portland land led by Mavoko MP Patrick Makau.

In a statement on his Twitter handle the CS said the government will not relent on its policy to reclaim public lands in the hands of unscrupulous individuals.

He said all squatters on East Africa Portland land must leave.

Reporting by Collins Anampiu