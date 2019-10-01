Protests against SGR dismissed as ‘work of saboteurs’

Coast Regional Commissioner has dismissed a series of protests by transporters in Mombasa against the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) as the work of economic saboteurs.

Addressing reporters in his office on Tuesday at Uhuru na Kazi building in Mombasa, RC John Elungata dismissed those staging the protests as ‘misguided elements’ since no policy exists to deny truckers business.

He accused some cartels of being behind the demonstrations for monetary gain and termed their behavior deceitful and selfish.

“The people organising the protests are not in transport business but rather busy bodies out to benefit themselves and portraying the government as insensitive,” said the Regional Commissioner.

Elungata was reacting to a series of demonstrations in the coastal city by traders against the government over a decision to transport all cargo from the Port of Mombasa to Nairobi Inland Container Depot by SGR.

They accused Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) of the directive which they said has led to loss of business for transporters and clearing and forwarding companies.

However, Elungata dismissed the claims saying the order has now been suspended by the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia.

“I have spoken with the Cabinet Secretary and he confirmed the directive has been suspended and therefore the demonstrations are misplaced and catalyst for disrupting law and order,” added the Administrator.

Elungata noted that SGR is a public entity which need the support of the business community and all Kenyans as it plays a crucial role in the economy of the country.

He also said the government was willing to engage the transporters and other stakeholders on meaningful dialogue over the matter saying holding demonstrations was not the solution.

Since its introduction two years ago, the Standard Gauge Railway has revolutionised the transport sector in the country.

The modern railway system has provided Kenyans with efficient, reliable and affordable mode of passenger and cargo transport.

Besides efficiency, SGR has reduced the cost of transporting cargo from Mombasa to the hinterlands.