Protests continue over move to ‘downgrade’ Ruto’s security detail

A section of political leaders has sustained condemnation over the move to change security personnel attached to Deputy President William Ruto.

They faulted the Inspector General of Police for allegedly allowing the police service to be used for partisan political schemes.

Speaking Saturday during the burial of the late Nominated Senator Victor Prengei at Mariashoni in Molo Constituency, the leaders charged that politics should not be injected into the issue of safety of leaders.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui asked security agencies to keep off of politics and ensure every leader has adequate security, their political standing notwithstanding. He said leaders should be allowed to sell their agenda freely devoid of State intimidation.

“Let us not politicize security in the country.” He said:

On his part, the Deputy President said he will not be distracted by those hell-bent on provoking him to engage in bickering.

He said he was focused on pushing his bottom-up economic revolution that, in his opinion will lift millions of poor Kenyans from poverty.

The Deputy President said the security and economic well-being of Kenyans was more important than power-sharing politics.

“Before we discuss our positions as leaders, we must first have a plan on how to create jobs and the empowerment of businesses and farmers.” He charged

Kiharu lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro maintained that those managing the security docket must show respect to all Government institutions and handle their office bearers in accordance with the law.

“Even if you do not respect Ruto, please respect the office of the deputy president. Do not destroy that office,” he charged

His Mathira counterpart Rigathi Gachagua said the Inspector General cannot justify the change of Deputy President’s guards, even as he alleged that the move was politically motivated.

On her part, Gilgil lawmaker Martha Wangari called on the IG to reinstate the security detail previously assigned to the DP.

“This is the time to beef up your (Ruto) security, not downgrade it.” She said

Her sentiments were echoed by Tinderet MP Julius Meli who called on those involved in the matter to ‘restore the Deputy President’s security and respect his office.’

Outspoken Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi warned that the move to change the DP security was in bad faith but urged Kenyans to ‘maintain peace no matter how much political temperatures rise in the country.”

Another one of DP allies Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that Ruto was being humiliated and frustrated despite his commitment to his duties and responsibilities as the President’s principal assistant.

Others linked the latest move to the DP’s stance on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“The only crime you committed is to defend Kenyans and the constitution of Kenya that even the courts agreed with you.” One of the speakers at the funeral said

Going forward, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said he will initiate a parliamentary process aimed at deliberating on the matter of security of leaders in the country.

His Narok Counterpart Senator Ledama Ole Kina appealed to the Inspector General of Police not to ‘misuse his office’ to frustrate those who hold positions in government.

“I urge the IG, let us accord institutions the respect they deserve.” He said