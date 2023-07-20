Protests: CS Kindiki says country back to normalcy

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has assured the country that they have contained the lawlessness and disruption witnessed during Wednesday’s demonstrations.

In a statement Thursday evening, CS Kindiki said the country was back to normalcy following the anti-government protests called by Azimio la Umoja.

Kindiki advised Kenyans to continue with their daily activities Friday and the days ahead, and leave their safety to security organs of the Country.

“Public and private sector workers, business people, travelers, and everyone is advised to continue with their daily nation building activities tomorrow and the days ahead, and leave the matter of their safety and security to the National Police Service and other security organs of the Country,” CS Kindiki said.

Kindiki assured the public that all those responsible for the mayhem that rocked the country in the last two days will be brought to justice.

“Security agencies remain fully engaged with the situation in the Country and will build on the experience of the last two days to make sure that law enforcement achieves even better results tomorrow, in the wake of reports that organizers of the violent protests have incited the public to continue engaging in unlawful protests and violence tomorrow,” he added.

On the protests, CS Kindiki noted that 304 persons were arrested yesterday across the Country in connection with committing various crimes including looting, malicious damage of property, arson, robbery with violence, unlawful assembly, preparation to commit a felony and destruction of buildings and infrastructure were arraigned in various courts in different regions.