Prudential customers to get extra benefits if diagnosed with COVID-19

Prudential will offer its customers cash benefits in addition to what is covered by their existing policies should they be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Customers who test positive for COVID-19, will be entitled to a lump sum cash payment of Ksh10,000. Moreover, if a customer is placed under mandatory quarantine in an approved government facility, they will be eligible for a daily cash benefit of Ksh2,500.

Upon admission to hospital as a result of COVID-19, Kshs 2,500 is payable for every night spent in hospital. If a customer is then admitted in ICU, Kshs 5,000 per night will be payable.

However, if a customer self-quarantines at home or is directed by the government to do so, they will not be entitled to claim the prescribed cash benefits.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The extended cover benefits will be available to Prudential customers from April 1, 2020. Extended cover benefits are included on all existing products.

Customers eligible for this benefit include individuals who have prudential policies through individual sales agents, group life policies through brokers, agents or those whose loans are insured through Prudential.

Prudential Kenya CEO Raxit Soni, says the company has taken the unprecedented step of ensuring that Prudential is a partner in our clients’ time of need.

“We care deeply about the well-being of our customers and in line with our philosophy of being the Right People for Life, we are providing these extra benefits at no additional cost. As Kenya goes through this period of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, we remain committed to providing support and comfort to our customers,” said Mr. Soni.

Prudential Africa CEO Matt Lilley said ““We realize this is a worrying time for everyone and we want to reassure you that protecting the health and wellness of our customers, employees and partners is our primary concern. At Prudential we have been delivering promises for over 170 years. This time will be no different. I am proud of the measures we are announcing today and know that they will provide our customers with peace of mind,”.

Effective immediately, Prudential is:

Providing customers, staff and agents with a range of additional COVID-19 insurance cover at no cost.

Waiving ‘pandemic’ exclusions written into policy language

Simplifying claims procedures and enabling claims to be made via WhatsApp

Setting up dedicated claims teams that function even if the physical offices are shut

Enabling customers to buy insurance without need to meet face to face with an agent

Prudential Life Assurance Kenya Limited is a subsidiary of Prudential Plc, a multinational life insurance and financial services company headquartered in Asia.