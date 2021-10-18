Prudential makes leadership changes, Gwen Kinisu to head Kenyan outfit

Prudential Plc has announced leadership changes in Africa that will see Gwen Kinisu take over as Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Life Assurance Kenya (PLAK).

Kinisu will report to Arjun Mallik who has been appointed CEO for Eastern and Central Africa and will oversee operations of the company in Kenya, Uganda and Zambia.

Prior to his appointment, Arjun was the CEO of Prudential Uganda where he is attributed for growing the firm into a well-recognised brand and the fastest-growing life and health insurer for the last five years.

“Prudential has laid a solid foundation in Africa over the past seven years and will continue to scale its operations and strengthen local capabilities to deliver on its growth strategy. Core to our commitment is the investment we are making in the development and advancement of our people. Our Africa leadership team demonstrates the opportunities we are creating and will continue to create for our talents in the continent,” said Wilf Blackburn, Regional CEO, Insurance Growth Markets, Prudential Corporation Asia.

Kinisu succeeds Raxit Soni who now assumes the role of Chief Actuary, Prudential Africa.

Kinisu has 14 years of experience in insurance and banking.

Prior to her appointment, she was the Chief Commercial Officer for PLAK since 2018 where she is credited for growing the anchor market for Eastern and Central Africa and building strong relationships with banks, brokers and other partners.

Prudential currently serves over 1.3 million customers, and has distribution network of more than 13,000 agents and over 600 bank branches in Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Nigeria, Cote d’ Ivoire, Cameroon and Togo.