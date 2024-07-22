PS Daghar commissions 20 new SGR coaches

The 20 new passenger service coaches include ten revamped economy classes, four premium class coaches, one dining car and four first-class coaches.

Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar has commissioned 20 new state-of-the-art passenger coaches to invigorate the Madaraka Express Passenger Service.

A record of 12 million passengers have been transported since the introduction of the passenger train service in 2017.

The 20 new passenger service coaches include ten revamped economy classes, four premium class coaches, one dining car and four first-class coaches aimed to improve the service and meet customers’ expectations.

To further enhance customer experience PS Daghar noted that plans are underway to introduce Wi-Fi onboard the trains and improve the ticketing systems.

The four premium class coaches are designed to guarantee passengers comfort and convenience. It boosts of an optimized seating arrangement with each coach limited to 28 passengers, ensuring ample legroom and personal space.

It has enhanced luggage solutions for travellers with extra baggage, convertible seating that can recline fully, providing ultimate relaxation and privacy and innovative design elements such as automated window shutters and rotating seats.

“This is the first of its kind in Kenya and probably in the region. These are a very comfortable type of coaches that has different auxiliary features that supports a particular customer who is travelling,” said PS Daghar.

“The seats are fully reclining to a flat bed, and you have automatic or contact less charging point for your mobile devices,” he added.

In the Economy Class passengers will no longer sit facing each other. Instead, the three by two seating arrangement across the width of the coach will have passengers facing either the departing station or the destination.

“Top of the list from the feedback was the charging inability, we are now happy to announce that we have four charging stations in each sitting arrangement. We assure you now that you can charge your phones,” elucidated PS Daghar.

The coaches also now have a baby-changing area for refreshing babies during the journey and foldout tray tables and pocket seats for placing small items.

“We are also receiving a way powerful power car. We used to carry 13 coaches with one power car, with the new car that we have received we can carry 20 coaches,” stated the Transport PS.

The PS further reiterated the government commitment to enhance last mile connectivity through Meter Gauge Railway (MGR).

Plans are at an advanced stage to revamp the Ruiru line one of the busiest commuter rail lines through the support of the World Bank under the Kenya Urban Mobility Improvement Project.

“We want to make the line dual to ensure that Kenyans who live in Ruiru can come to the Nairobi Central Station and seamlessly connect to the Syokimau station and take SGR and go to any part of the country,” stated PS Daghar.

KRC has so far constructed 20 and five commuter stations in Nairobi and Mombasa respectively that are linked to the SGR terminuses in the two cities.

“We are determined to ensure that our customers continue moving seamlessly throughout Kenya. We have started with the two cities of Nairobi and Mombasa we will go to the other cities of Kisumu, Eldoret, Kitale and Bungoma,” explained the PS.

The Kenya Railway Corporation (KRC) strategic plan for 2023-2027 targets to move 8.8 million passengers annually. Six million will be moved through commuter rail and 2.2 million through long distance trains.

“As a ministry of Road and Transport and as directed by H.E the President we want to ensure healthy competition in all means of transports whether we are moving cargo or passengers,” said the PS.

He further reveals plans to introduce a new train schedule to make the Nairobi-Mombasa line busy.

“If you missed the 8.20 am train you can get the 10.30 am train to Nairobi. We have enabled Wi-Fi in this train systems that you can continuously use and be connected,” stated the PS, adding that talks are ongoing with the State Department of Maritime to enhance water transport to move people in Lakes, Rivers and Oceans.