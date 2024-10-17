PS Foreign Affairs inaugurates Council of Foreign Service Academy

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Foreign Affairs, Dr. A. Korir Sing’Oei, has officially inaugurated the newly-formed Council of the Foreign Service Academy.

The Seven member Council comprises representatives from key institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, the National Treasury, the Public Service Commission, the Kenya School of Government, academia, and other critical sectors will offer strategic policy guidance to the Academy and capacity build diplomats to navigate an increasingly complex and fast-evolving global environment.

Dr. Sing’Oei highlighted the Council’s formation as pivotal for the Foreign Service Academy, whose significant role lies in shaping the future of Kenya’s diplomatic corps.

Wednesday’s event marks a significant step in ensuring that Kenya remains at the forefront of diplomatic training and preparedness, reinforcing its leadership in regional and global diplomacy.

“The challenges and dynamics of modern diplomacy are shifting rapidly,” Dr. Sing’Oei stated. “We must ensure that our diplomatic service is highly skilled and ready to meet the demands of a changing world.”

He pointed to the increasing relevance of specialized areas such as cyber diplomacy, science diplomacy, health diplomacy, space diplomacy, environmental diplomacy, and trade and peace negotiations. “Our diplomats must be well-versed in these emerging fields to safeguard and promote Kenya’s national interests effectively on the global stage.”

The PS underscored the Academy’s role in upholding Kenya’s influence as an anchor for peace and stability in Africa and the world.

He further called for sustained efforts within the newly inaugurated Council to ensure operational efficiency and continued excellence in training diplomats at the Foreign Service Academy.

Members of the Council inaugurated include Dr. Patric Maluki – Chairman, Beatrice Kituyi, Dr. Kenneth Mutua,

Principal Secretaries representatives from the National Treasury and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Director General, Kenya School of Government

Secretary, and the Public Service Commission.