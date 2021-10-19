PS Kibicho: All is set for Mashujaa day celebrations in Kirinyaga

Preparations for Mashujaa day celebrations slated for Wednesday 20th October at Wanguru stadium in Kirinyaga are complete.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho took a final inspection tour of the stadium as construction workers raced against time to finalise their work.

The Stadium is in its element, imposing, an attraction not just to the locals but the visitors, a culmination of months work.

And as Kibicho went round the facility accompanied by other Government officials he wouldn’t resist the temptation to enjoy the well cordinated rehearsals as dance troops, acrobats, musicians, the State House choir as well as the Kenya Defence Forces went on with their acts with simplicity and poise.

Kibicho says everything is in place, the roads near the Stadium and the infrastructure have been rehabilitated and they are satisfied the event will be a success.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead guests for the cerebrations alongside the Deputy President William while Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will be the official State guest.

Kibicho says gates will open at 5am, and invited guests are expected to be seated by latest 7:30am.

There will be strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, and only 3000 guest will be allowed access to the stadium.

Kibicho has appealed to the residents without invitation cards to stay at home and follow the proceedings on television.

Guests have been categorised in 3 categories, with Red card holders, who are the VIPs expected to access the stadium through gate 2.

Those with blue stickers will use gate number 3 to access the stadium and should park their vevicles at a nearby Primary school.

Guests with green cards will access the stadium through the other 6 gates with those with vehicles asked to leave them at the National Irrigation grounds before 7:30.

The PS has asked business people operating near the stadium especially hawkers and boda body riders to take a rest on Wednesday saying their operations will be affected by the celebrations.

He assured that security has been beefed up to ensure Kenyans have a successful Mashujaa day celebrations.

Entertainment will start at 7:30am until 10:30am when the official function will commence.