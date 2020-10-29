PS Kibicho drums up support for BBI report in Lamu

Interior PS Dr Karanja Kibicho has urged Kenyans to read and support the Building Bridges Initiative saying the proposals will improve their livelihood.

Kibicho said the recommendations are aimed at improving the Country’s socio-economic and political well-being.

The Interior PS made these remarks in Mokowe as he led a high level team of 10 principal secretaries under the auspices of the National Development Implementation Technical Committee (NDITC) on an inspection tour of national government projects in Lamu County

“I would urge all Kenyans to approach the BBI with an open mind once the civic education exercise begins. The report is formulated with the aim of addressing issues affecting all Kenyans such as land, jobs and equitable division of resources,” he said.

Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha also voiced his support for the BBI stating that the proposals present a silver lining for previously marginalized areas such as Lamu.

He said they will now enjoy a larger equitable share of the national cake at 35 percent when the proposals are adopted.