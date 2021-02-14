PS Kibicho: Those opposing BBI are enemies of the President

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has said that those opposing the Building Bridges Initiative report are enemies of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the PS, who was speaking at Gathuthini Primary School in Ndia, Kirinyaga County, the PS said that “the enemies of his friends are his enemies” and thus those; leaders fighting the President have no business seeking services from him.

The PS said that the document has a lot of goodies for the Mt Kenya region that ensures elevation and empowering of institutions that will ensure the region will continue to develop even after President Kenyatta retires.

Kibicho said that when the BBI document is approved institutions will ensure the region gets its equal share of development, while also increasing development opportunities for Kenyans.

The PS said that so far the government printer has for the last one month printed over 10 million BBI copies and are still doing so day and night to ensure copies get to the grass root as fast as possible.

Kibicho has also took a swipe at political leaders spreading propaganda that the copies are not reaching to the grassroots, noting that those with smart phones can also access the document through the internet.