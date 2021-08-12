PS Kibicho tours National Cargo Deconsolidation Centre

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Eng. Karanja Kibicho says the National Cargo Deconsolidation Centre in Nairobi can clear 10-15 containers per day serving more than 300 traders.

Kibicho spoke after he led the National Development Implementation Technical Committee (NDITC) on a tour of the Centre.

“We can handle much more cargo. Small traders will benefit from this arrangement of deconsolidation which has made it easy for them to trade,” The PS said.

CS Kibicho later went on a ride aboard an NCR Service DMU before having a brief meeting with members of the NDITC, KRA Commissioner General, KRC MD, KEBS MD, other government officials and then joined KR MD Mr. Philip J. Mainga, EBS in getting a feel of a new KR BRT Bus.