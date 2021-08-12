PS Kibicho visits Blue Estate residents after fire incident

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has visited the residents of Blue Estate in Shauri Moyo after a fire razed down their houses Wednesday night.

PS Kibicho who was accompanied by Jerome Ochieng and Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musyambo empathized with the residents after the fire affected more than 1,120 households.

On Thursday, Dr. Kibicho assured them that the government will offer them financial support to help them recover from the losses and rebuild their structures.

PS Kibicho gave the Nairobi Regional Commissioner five-days to furnish his office with a list of individuals who were affected by the fire for compensation.

He also said that the government will look into how the Blue State residents will be re-settled.

The Interior PS put rogue landlords on notice saying that they should ensure that they build better access roads in the area.

“We must start asking tough questions to the landlords. How they provide access roads, water hydrants which are supposed to help in such disasters,” he said.

Kibicho thanked the team from disaster management who effortless managed to arrive on time despite the challenges they faced in accesing the area in order to extinguish the fire.

The Principal Secretaries were accompanied by Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan and Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda.

Last week, a raging fire broke out in the wee hours of Friday morning burnt down stalls in Gikomba market barely six months after another inferno rendered traders in the market jobless.

The Interior PS who visited Gikomba market said that the Government had given the contractor installing security cameras in Gikomba seven days to complete the job in the latest quest to end frequent fires at the market.

Interior PS Dr Karanja Kibicho said the cameras whose installation was underway will complement other security and safety measures such as the construction of a perimeter wall and the mounting of flood lights being undertaken in the market that has been ravaged by frequent fires.