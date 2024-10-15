PS Kimtai admits SHA rollout hiccups, says efforts to fix system underway

Engineers are actively addressing the system issues to ensure smooth transition -PS Kimtai

Medical services PS Harry Kimtai has acknowledged delays and technical challenges in the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA) system, which is set to replace the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Kimtai assured that engineers are actively addressing the system issues, and additional training for healthcare workers is being provided to ensure a smooth transition.

The PS further underscored the government’s commitment to stabilizing healthcare services during the transition, urging all Kenyans to exercise patience as engineers sort out the challenges.

Kimtai spoke during a meeting with religious leaders at Ufungamano House where he emphasized the crucial role of faith-based facilities in sustaining access to healthcare.

Kimtai noted that hospitals, including those under Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs), are facing financial challenges due to pending payments from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

He disclosed that the NHIF owes healthcare providers a staggering Ksh30 billion, with counties owed between Ksh8 billion and Ksh12 billion.

To ease the financial burden, Kimtai announced the immediate release of Ksh1.5 billion to healthcare facilities, with another Ksh3 billion expected next week.

“Claims from October 1 will be prioritized to prevent further debt accumulation,” the PS stated committing to clear all pending bills within 90 days.