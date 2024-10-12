PS Kimtai urges public to update details of dependents on SHA portal

Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai is urging members of the public to update details of their dependants on the Social Health Authority (SHA) portal.

He said this will ensure seamless service delivery at health facilities.

The PS who led ministry officials and those from SHA in a meeting with the County Executive Committee Members Health Caucus assured the public that challenges experienced at the initial phase of the SHA rollout are being tackled.

“The enrolment has been successful. We have agreed in this meeting that we will work with Counties to increase registration,” he explained at the meeting held in Nairobi on Saturday.

Mr Kimtai observed that they had realised that as people were registering, they were not adding their dependants.

He observed that they would collaborate with the Counties to ensure that enrolled members enlist their dependants for seamless service delivery.

Members will be required to specify the type of relationship with each dependant and for those under the age of 18, the applicant must also provide a birth certificate.

PS Kimtai said the meeting with the CEC Health Caucus was critical to ensure the success of the SHA rollout.

He assured the public that once the system is fully functional, the SHA will offer more benefits that were previously not enjoyed under NHIF.

“We have three funds as opposed to the NHIF that had one fund. The Primary Healthcare Fund that will cater for free medical treatment of patients registered under SHA at dispensaries and health centres,” he explained.

For those who have paid up their contributions, there are additional benefits including enhanced outpatient, inpatient, and emergency care, as well as a robust for mental critical illnesses, major surgeries, under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

The third is the Emergency, Chronic, & Critical Illness Fund that will offer emergency cover for all for conditions like cancer, kidney disease requiring dialysis, and other similar ailments.

The PS said for the first time since enactment of the 2010 Constitution, the Government will provide free emergency treatment to all Kenyans.

“I want to assure the public that they will get more benefits than they did under NHIF,” he emphasised.

The SHA contribution amounts to 2.75 per cent of the household income. For those not on payroll, a fair premium will be determined based on their capability using a means testing tool.

The Social Health Authority is designed to offer quality and accessible health care cover for all Kenyans and comes with a robust digitisation process, which will eliminate fraud.