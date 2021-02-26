PS Kipsang: 100pc transition to secondary education, a game changer

The immediate former Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic education, Dr Belio Kipsang has expressed the need for stakeholders to maintain the momentum for Education reforms that the Ministry of Education is steering.

He said the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) underpinning the reforms in the education sector was good for the children of Kenya and for the country as whole.

Kipsang made the remarks during the formal handing and taking over of the State Department between him and the incoming Principal Secretary for the State Department, Dr Julius Jwan on Thursday.

Kipsang said the Ministry has been able to initiate 100% transition of learners from Primary to Secondary education, saying this was critical to ensuring that all children accessing basic education benefit from secondary education experience.