PS Kipsang: 100pc transition to secondary education, a game changer

The immediate former Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic education, Dr Belio Kipsang has expressed the need for stakeholders to maintain the momentum for Education reforms that the Ministry of Education is steering.
He said the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) underpinning the reforms in the education sector was good for the children of Kenya and for the country as whole.
Kipsang made the remarks during the formal handing and taking over of the State Department between him and the incoming Principal Secretary for the State Department, Dr Julius Jwan on Thursday.
Kipsang said the Ministry has been able to initiate 100% transition of learners from Primary to Secondary education, saying this was critical to ensuring that all children accessing basic education benefit from secondary education experience.
He also pointed out the realisation of 1:1 learner to textbook ratio as unprecedented, saying instructional materials are critical to the education of learners.
Dr Jwan said he looked forward to maintaining the good work Kipsang had steered during his tenure in the State Department, saying he will enlist the support of all the staff and other stakeholders in discharging the responsibilities intrinsic in the basic education.
The Chief Administrative Secretary in the Mistry, Dr Sarah Ruto pointed out the enormous responsibilities placed in the hands of the officers.
“For those who do more, more is demanded of them,” she noted.