PS Kisiangani hails impact of bottom-up economic agenda

Kenyans have been called upon to support the affordable housing project initiated by the Kenya Kwanza government under the auspices of the bottom-up transformation agenda.

As Kenyans prepare for the Mashujaa Day celebrations tomorrow in Kwale County, State Department for broadcasting and Telecommunication PS Edward Kisiang’ani noted that affordable housing has continued to create job opportunities for Kenyans even as they become homeowners.

“Affordable Housing is not about houses, it is about jobs across fields,” said Kisiang’ani.

The PS also urged the media to amplify stories on milestones achieved under the government’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“The media should understand President William Ruto’s philosophy. The Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) pillars are about dignity and empowerment, so that no one depends on anyone,” said Kisiang’ani.

“The government has a duty to empower people to be independent, and only come to govt when it is necessary,” he added.

With this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale county themed affordable housing, the PS noted that there is need to change the economic model and have the affordable housing projects in non-agricultural productive areas.

Meanwhile PS John Tanui who accompanied the ICT PS reiterated that Kwale county is among the counties that have continued to benefit from the digital connectivity program with more public institutes benefitting.

Tanui said 274 digital hubs have been established nation wide and 20 of them are operational in the coastal region.

“We are enhancing fibre connectivity. So far, we have connected 35 public institutions with fibre in Kwale County, and we will do 51 more under the Universal Service Fund (USF),” he said.

The government aims connect 236 institutions with fibre in the short term under the Universal Service Fund (USF).