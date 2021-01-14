PS lauds back to school progress in public Schools in Isiolo

The Government has lauded the back to school progress across public schools in Isiolo County saying the number of students who have reported is encouraging.

Public Service PS Mary Kimonye and her Infrastructure counterpart Prof. Paul Maringa said an overall turnout of 91 percent of children in primary and 86 percent for those in secondary schools has been reported in the County.

Kimonye who led a team of government officials on a tour of schools in the County, commended local administrators, school heads, parents and other education stakeholders efforts in ensuring students resume learning after being away for 10 months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

She however pointed out that about 4,000 children are yet to report back to school across the county.

“The children are known. Chiefs in partnership with Nyumba Kumi elders have been tasked to trace all the kids and ensure that they all report back to school in spite of the challenges they may be facing at home,” she said.

Kimonye said that only 10 girls were reported to be pregnant in the county and the parents of the students have been encouraged to take back to school after they give birth.

The Principal Secretaries also lauded various institutions such as St. Paul’s Kiwanjani, Waso Day Secondary School as well as Wabera public primary for putting up measures to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are observed.

The PS has advised day schools students to minimize interactions with their parents once they go home from School.

They said a few schools require infrastructural improvements, noting that the government through the state department of public works and infrastructure and the office of the County Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) has already taken up the initiative to improve the condition of learning in the respective public schools.

According to the team, no private school in Isiolo has been closed due to the adverse effects of Covid-19.

County Commissioner Herman Shambi said that children in the four schools that have remained closed due to insecurity challenges along the Isiolo-Garissa border have been placed in other learning institutions.

He said that elders and the county’s political leadership are in dialogue with an aim of establishing a lasting solution for the peaceful coexistence of the residents of Isiolo, Wajir and Garissa Counties.