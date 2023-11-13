PS lauds examination management teams as week two of KCSE kicks off

The government has put in place stringent measures to ensure the integrity of national examinations is upheld.

Basic Education Principal Secretary (PS), Dr Belio Kipsang said so far no major incidents of malpractice have been reported since the examinations kicked off two weeks ago.

The PS attributed this to the multi-sectoral approach adopted in administering the examinations and lauded teachers and security agencies for their spirited effort to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly.

Speaking in Kisumu Central where he oversaw the administration of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, Dr. Kipsang called on examination centre managers, invigilators, and security personnel not to relent until all the examination tests are concluded.

“We have had a successful run. First week went without any paper being exposed earlier than time. This will make sure that our children have an equal opportunity to showcase what they have learnt,” he said.

He urged centre managers and invigilators to desist from any temptation to allow cheating during the examinations.

“You have done your best as coaches. Don’t be worried because the student will do their best,” Dr. Kipsang said.

The PS added that the Ministry of Education was on course in implementing the Presidential Working Party on Education task force recommendations.

Proposals to have Junior Secondary domiciled in primary schools and the new funding model for higher education, he said, have already been implemented.

The ministry, he added, was in the process of developing a Sessional paper to be tabled in Parliament to set in motion the implementation of the remaining recommendations.

“This will bring forth a number of legislative amendments and some new laws to assist in the full implementation of the report,” he said.

He called for collaboration by other stakeholders to address challenges facing the education sector.

“We are partnering with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to build classrooms and science laboratories to address the current shortage,” he said.

He challenged neighbouring schools to share available resources as measures to address the gaps continue.