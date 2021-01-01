PS lauds task-force’s role in conservation of Embobut Forest

Environment and Forestry Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo has praised the role played by the Embobut Forest Taskforce in the conservation of the water catchment area.

Dr Kiptoo said the task force formed in 2009 by former Minister Noah Wekesa has helped contain further encroachment of the forest.

Addressing members of the task force at the North Rift Conservancy office in Eldoret town, Dr Kiptoo said the task force has played a critical role in the restoration of Embobut forest.

He said the Government will continue to work with the task force in looking for lasting solution to problems affecting Embobut forest.

Dr Kiptoo directed the North Rift Head of Conservancy Antony Musyoka to work closely with the task force on matters of Embobut forest conservation.

“I wish to sincerely inform you that the government appreciates the work that you did in the conservation of Embobut forest. We will continue to partner with you to ensure lasting solution to encroachment of the forest is attained,” Dr Kiptoo said.

Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Jebii Kilimo said the taskforce, made of chiefs, and leaders who well understood issues of the forest traversed the entire catchment area to ensure there was no further encroachment.

“The process of vetting the genuine squatters, looking for land to resettle them was not an easy task. I must commend the task force for criss-crossing the forest, which is characterized by hilly and rocky terrain. They did a great job,” she said.

Member of the task force secretariat Gilbert Chebet said the team in response to the terms of reference got to work and their findings are contained in a working document.

“We are happy that we successfully performed the work we were assigned to do and that our recommendations are the ones guiding the government in the restoration efforts in Embobut forest,” said Mr Chebet.