PS Maringa launches construction of new road in Meru County

Public Works Principal Secretary Professor Mwangi Maringa has launched the construction of a new road in Meru County which connects Meru town and Katheri passing through Mwendantu and Coca-Cola area.

Speaking while launching the said road, the PS said that it was very unfortunate that the contractor who had been given the job before could not finish the work for the four years as he had no capacity to deliver the project.

He said the delay forced the national government to award the contract to another contractor.

Mwangi said the road is expected to be completed in the next four months.

He added that the national government was also doing other four roads in Meru County as a way of opening the county and ensuring that farmers are able to deliver their farm produce to the Meru market.

The PS warned the new contractor of importing casual human labour from elsewhere, saying the locals should be given the first priority as the roads are meant to benefit them.