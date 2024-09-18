PS Muthoni outlines major health projects

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, has announced several key health initiatives aimed at transforming Kenya’s healthcare system.

During a meeting in Diani, Kwale County, PS Muthoni outlined projects under the Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda (BETA) that include the Community Health Promoters (CHPs) programme and the Building Resilient and Responsive Health Systems Project, both designed to enhance the country’s health crisis response.

The Social Health Insurance Act of 2023 was also discussed, highlighting the government’s commitment to a smooth policy transition.

Additionally, Muthoni introduced the National Equipment Service Programme, which aims to modernise medical equipment in health facilities across Kenya.

These efforts are part of a broader commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all Kenyans.