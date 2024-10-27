PS Njogu commends bilateral, multilateral ties between Kenya-Austria

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary, Roseline Njogu, has commended the robust bilateral and multilateral ties between Kenya and Austria.

The PS underlined that the common values, especially in peace and security efforts, have improved the relationship and encouraged more cooperation between the two countries.

While speaking as the Chief Guest at the Austria National Day celebrations in Nairobi, PS Njogu highlighted areas of cooperation between Kenya and Austria which include humanitarian aid in the Horn of Africa, initiatives on climate change to improve food security, and support in enhancing the global health system.

The PS also commended the signing of the Mobility and Migration Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September this year on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, stating that the agreement highlights mutual dedication to expanding current connections and establishing a strategic foundation for cooperation.

PS Njogu represented Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Office and Diaspora, at the celebrations to mark a significant day in Austrian history.

At the same forum, Dr. Christian Fellner, the Austria Ambassador to Kenya, applauded the partnership between the two countries, along with the strong ties that have bolstered people to people connections for the mutual advantage of both nations.

Ambassador Feller reaffirmed Austria’s commitment to enhancing collaboration, with a focus on academic and education efforts, continued efforts to combat FGM, among others.

Beyene Russom led the Diplomatic Corps members, including envoys and delegates from the UN and other organizations, at the event.