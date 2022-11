A section of United Democratic Alliance MPs from Wajir County have poked holes into the president’s list of nominees for positions of principal secretaries claiming they were left out. Led by Wajir North MP Ibrahim Saney and his Tarbaj counterpart Hussein Barre, they argued that they had won on UDA in an Azimio zone hence the region should have been considered in both the executive and legislative appointments.

