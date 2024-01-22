Home NEWS Local News PS Omollo hosts high-level Pakistan delegation

Gene Gituku
Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo hosted a high-level delegation from Pakistan on Monday.

The delegation, featuring representatives from Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior, is on a strategic week-long tour in Kenya facilitated by Border Management Secretariat (BMS) and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The team engaged in talks focusing on understanding Kenya’s approach to integrated border management.

The delegation also expressed particular interest in learning about Kenya’s new visa-free entry system, including its technological framework and business processes.

“Kenya and Pakistan have a track record of mutual cooperation, especially in shared technology-driven and software solutions to address contemporary security challenges,” said Omollo.

In a recent consultative meeting with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Omollo discussed various concerns, including convening a National Border Management Conference to showcase government efforts in securing the country.

