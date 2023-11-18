PS Omollo urges NGAOs to partner with health sector to combat Neglected Diseases

PS Omollo urges NGAOs to partner with health sector to combat Neglected...

Internal Security Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo has called on National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) to collaborate with health sector actors in addressing syndemic, neglected and disease outbreaks.

Omollo noted that NGAOs have a responsibility to ensure that every Kenya has access to the highest attainable standard of health and well-being.

PS was speaking during the Drugs and Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) 20th Anniversary Charity Run and stakeholders event held on Saturday at Kacheliba Sub-County, West Pokot County.

“The President has been at the forefront of ensuring that Kenyans have access to quality and affordable healthcare at the primary care level. Neglected diseases like the Kala-azar disease need to be addressed at the primary health care level,” said Omollo.

The PS further challenged leaders from the neighboring counties to unite to help bring to an end insecurity in the North Rift region.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin lauded the Drugs and Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) for championing prevention and treatment of neglected diseases.

The charity run was also attended by Ambassador to the French Embassy in Kenya, Arnaud Suquet, Executive Director, Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative Dr Luis Pizarro, Kenyan race champion and DNDi Race Ambassador, Ambassador Tegla Loroupe, representatives from the ministry of health among other stakeholders.