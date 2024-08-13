PSC announces internship opportunities for cohort 7

The Public Service Commission has announced the recruitment of interns under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP).

The interns will be the seventh cohort to be appointed to the 2024/2025 programme

They will be deployed in different Ministries, State Departments, Corporations and Public Universities for a non-renewable period of 12 months.

“The interns will be paid a stipend at a rate as determined by the Government. On successful completion of the Internship Programme, the interns will be awarded a certificate” PSC said in the advertisement.

Previous cohorts have been getting a monthly stipend of Ksh25,000.

Eligible candidates

Eligible candidates must have graduated not earlier than 2018 with a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university and must be proficient in computer skills.

Interested and qualified graduates are requested to make their applications through the Commission’s job portal accessible on the website. The application deadline is set for 2nd September 2024.

They are expected to complete duties mutually agreed upon and assigned by the supervisors.

He or she will also document relevant skills acquired in their areas of deployment.

In addition, they will actively participate in any relevant mentorship activities and additional responsibilities designed for the programme.

The Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) is a Government youth empowerment programme whose main objective is to offer college graduates the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build skills in order to enhance their chances for employment, networking and entrepreneurship.

Started in 2019, the programme has benefitted over 25,000 graduates.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has pledged to reform the programme to involve the private sector.

The internship programme is one route through which the government can train young people for the job market, Muturi said during vetting by Parliament. However, as it is, it was poorly designed and narrowly implemented.

“This programme should be reworked, re-looked and re-engineered to involve the private sector,” said Muturi. “The private sector should be incentivised to take interns”.

He added: “If we take this route without re-engineering the programme, we will just be creating more anger for the country. We must think about this programme collaboratively.”