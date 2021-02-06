PSC appeals to parliament to increase internship budgetary allocation

Public Service Commission (PSC) has appealed to Parliament to consider enhancing the budgetary allocation of the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) to enable the Commission train more youths.

The PSC Vice Chairperson Charity Kisotu said since the internship programme started in 2019 the commission has managed to recruit 5,500 interns in two cohorts of 3,100 in 2019 and 2,400 in 2020 respectively through government funding of Sh. 1.1 billion.

Kisotu who commended the National Assembly for their role in allocating the funds to support the roll out of the programme, however noted that the funding reduced to Sh. 374 million this financial year leading to the recruitment to over 2,400 interns against a demand of 9,000 by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“The over 2,400 interns account for only 7.4 per cent interns of the 32, 425 that applied compared to last financial year, this reflects a reducing trend from 16.7 percent of the first cohort and 10.4 percent of the second cohort,” said Kisotu.

The Vice Chairperson made the remarks on Thursday during the induction Webinar for the Third Cohort of over 2,400 interns appointed under the Public Service Internship Programme on 18th December last year.

The interns have been deployed to 161 Ministries, Departments and Agencies and were expected to report to their stations by 25th January, 2021.

She at same time announced that the Commission has plans of expanding the programme through enhancing the Public-Private- Partnership arrangement, and continuous monitoring and evaluation.

“The desired outcome of PSIP is the transformation of the interns into resourceful and professional workers in the public and private sectors, and to enhance public service delivery,” added Kisotu.

She said the programme is vital as it provides an opportunity for the unemployed young graduates to gain the requisite skills, competences and practical experiences that are necessary for the job market and entrepreneurship.

“ This programme is expected to inject renewed energy into the public service by transforming service delivery through fresh ideas, innovation and technology,” she said and added “It will also provide opportunity for government to foster relations with citizens through mentorship and training, and opportunity for renewal of the public service through youth inclusion”.

The programme will also give the opportunity for government to gain a better understanding of the needs of the youth and the skills gap, and engage training institutions,” she said.

The Vice Chairperson advised the interns to take full advantage of the rare opportunity to gain work experience as that is what employers look for from job seekers, especially from fresh graduates seeking employment.

She stressed that serving in the public service is a high calling that requires one to have personal commitment, integrity, honesty and professionalism.

“As interns, you must therefore have the right mind-set, be patriotic, be ready to continuously learn, observe values and protect resources under your care,” she advised and added that the skills they will gain through the internship will prepare them for the world of work and the attendant pressures of an ever evolving work environment.

Kisotu also called upon the MDAs and State Corporations where the interns have been deployed to develop robust mentorship programmes and workplans for the interns.

The PSIP is one of the Public Service Commission’s flagship programs under the current Strategic Plan 2019 -2024, and is part of the government’s wider strategy to mitigate youth unemployment by providing the work experience that prospective employees always demand.

Through the Programme the government also hopes to inculcate and deepen the culture of professionalism, positive work ethics, values and principles in the public service that is necessary for effective and efficient public service delivery.

It also provides an opportunity for the interns to network and interact with stakeholders from different profession and work backgrounds, revamp, deepen and streamline internship in the public service in line with the government agenda on youth empowerment, and inculcate discipline, morals, public service values and ethics.