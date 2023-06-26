PSC Chairperson calls for transparency in recruitment of DPP

The Public Service Commission Amb. Anthony Muchiri has urged the select panel of nominees for appointment as Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process.

The PSC chairperson said this while presiding over the swearing in of the seven-member select panel Monday 26.06.2023 at the Commission House.

“As you may already be aware, an independent office such as the DPP carries immense power and responsibility; hence, the holder of such an office needs to be selected very meticulously, ” said Amb. Muchiri.

In addition, Ambassador Muchiri called on the select panel to appoint nominees who are qualified, dedicated and equal to the task.

The seven-member panel was appointed by the President through a gazette notice through Gazette No.8221 of 21 June, 20123. After taking the oath, the panel has started the process of identifying suitable nominees for appointment as the Director of Public Prosecution by the President.

In attendance were the select panel; Mary Kimonye, Shadrack Mose, Mary Adhiambo Maungu, Rosline Odede, Richard Onsongo Bush Obwocha, Francis Atwoli and Twalib Abdallah Mbarak.

PSC’s Vice-Chairperson Charity Kisotu, Commissioners and the Commission Secretary Dr. Simon Rotich.