PSC flags fake job advert, urges Kenyans to be cautious of fraudsters

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has distanced itself from an advert widely circulated in social media claiming various job opportunities are up for grabs.

PSC says all its job advertisements are published in mainstream media and on the Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke bearing clear features and contacts of the Commission.

“The Public Service Commission dissociates itself from an ongoing recruitment exercise whose advert is currently circulating on social media purporting to be from the Commission, said PSC in a statement.

“Already, the Commission has received complaints of Kenyans who have already been duped with the promise of what are clearly non-existent jobs. The Public Service Commission does not require applicants to pay money through mobile platforms or any other methods in order to be considered for the job opportunities that we advertise.”

The Commission is now calling on those seeking Public Service jobs to always check its website to confirm the validity of such adverts before taking any further action.

A number of job opportunities, all in the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs, had been advertised in the fake advert that saw a number of optimistic Kenyans apply in the wake of high unemployment.

They include Office Secretary, Shipping and Maritime Officer, Office Administrator, Junior Accountant, Mining Supervisor, Assistant Inspector of Mines and Site Surveyor.

Other job opportunities claimed to have been advertised by PSC also included Maintenance Apprentice, Occupational Health & Safety Officer, Assistant Driller, Junior Legal Officer, and Concrete Laborer among others.

Upon making an application, applicants were asked to make payment for verification of their academic certificates.

“You are required to submit KES 1,850 to East African Staffing Group Coordinator Dr. Maurice Oya whose Regional office is at Mountain View Plaza in Eldoret, Kenya. You are required to pay this fee at his office or send to his Airtel number 0738 947 910,” read part of the response to one of the supposed “successful” applicant.

A practice PSC says is not consistent with its job advertisement procedures.

“According to the advert, conditional offers for jobs will be made available to applicants upon payment of a non refundable fee. We wish to caution Kenyans against falling into the trap of unscrupulous people who have devised this scheme with the sole intention to con them,” warned PSC.