PSC gives assurance over health of its chair

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has moved to reassure the public over the health of its chair following questions over his well-being.

In a statement sent Monday, PSC said Stephen Kirogo was recovering well in Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted for an allergic reaction.

“I wish to clarify that the Chairman, Public Service Commission Mr Stephen Kirogo is recovering at Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted for an allergic reaction,” said PSC CEO Simon Rotich.

Rotich says Kirogo is responding well to treatment and will be discharged soon.

This even as he called on the public to ignore speculation on social media about his health.