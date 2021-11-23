PSC launches training programme for new employees

Public Service Commission (PSC) has launched a programme that will see the Commission train young public service employees annually on public leadership development and other skills to improve service delivery in public service.

The Programme dubbed ‘Public Service Emerging Leaders Fellowship Programme’ that is expected to support the development of at least 50 future leaders in the government every year is aimed at instilling crucial knowledge and positive character attributes of the young public servants at entry level at their nascent stage in career development.

The programme that will focus on the three core areas of public leadership development, ethical cultivation and citizen-centric government delivery, will include responsive training, public sector mentorship, community service engagement, ongoing career development, and Pan-African alumni networking opportunities.

Speaking at the launch held Tuesday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, Cabinet Secretary Public Service Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Prof. Margaret Kobia said President Uhuru Kenyatta has initiated various programmes in the public service through the internship programmes and training in order to have strong leadership and stronger public service.

She said the launch of the programme is timely as it will strengthen value-based policies and support PSC in its transformative agenda in Public Service through its emphasis that future leaders should have the competency, be innovative and interested in personal career development.

“We are happy that today’s young people are energetic, resilient and innovative as they are deeply engaged in whatever they do,” she noted, adding that there is a need to push for reforms in public service through the programmes as it will help in securing leadership in all positions in the service.

Prof. Kobia at the same time urged PSC to develop a tool that can be used to identify candidates during recruitment to enable them to have people with a call to work in the public service

Speaking at the launch, PSC Vice-Chairperson, Charity Kisotu said the programme will enable the commission to transform public service by nurturing value-driven leaders thereby raising a new generation of officers with high moral standards and values.

She noted that issues of integrity and corruption have negatively impacted the public service, and nurturing the young officers it will help to restore the good old reputation of the service.

The Vice-Chairperson said citizens as taxpayers expect public servants to meet their expectations through effective and efficient service delivery, honesty and transparency.

“The lethargy witnessed in public service among them corruption and unethical behaviour will be a thing of the past as the new generation leadership will be committed to serving the public,” she said.

She noted that for public service to achieve Vision 2030 it has to have a new breed and enshrine its ethos of instilling competency, diligence and transparency.

Ms. Kisotu said the Commission will ensure that those taking the programme will become role models to their peers, are self-driven with a positive mindset, result-oriented and are able to take charge of their careers.

She said successful candidates will be recruited through a competitive interview process that will be based on merit.

“Those applying for appointment in the programme will be required to have served in any State Department for a period of between six months and one year, be a graduate of a recognized university and must have graduated in 2015 or later,” she stated.

She thanked the Emerging Leaders Foundation (ELF) and Emerging Public Leaders (EPL) for supporting the programme financial and on technical matters.

During the launch, Public Service Commission also signed a memorandum of understanding with Emerging Leaders Foundation and Emerging Leaders Foundation that will see the trio partner on the Public Service Emerging Leaders Fellowship Programme.

Present at the event were Principal Secretaries Mary Kimonye and Charles Sunkuli, PSC Commissioners, PSC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Simon Rotich, ELF Founder and Executive Director Ms. Caren Wakoli and EPL Global Executive Director Ms. Yawa Hansen -Quao among others.