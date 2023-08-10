PSC releases new HR guidelines for State Corporations, Universities

Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued new guidelines on human resource management in state corporations and public universities.

In a circular signed by CEO Dr. Simon Rotich and addressed to all Authorised Officers, Vice Chancellors of public universities and CEOs of state corporations, the Commission cautioned that any HR instruments released for implementation without prior approval by the Commission will be considered null and void in line with the court decisions.

“Any newly developed or reviewed human resource management instruments or proposals for the establishment of new offices or abolition of offices should comply with the guidelines and be submitted to the Commission for consideration and approval,” the circular reads.

The new guidelines come against the background of court decisions that affirmed the role of the Commission in the management of the human resource in state corporations and public universities. They are also in accordance with Article 234 of the Constitution which outlines the mandate and powers of the Commission on human resource management in the public service.

The guidelines were developed through a participatory process that incorporated views from various stakeholders.

They are available on the Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke.