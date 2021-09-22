PSC shortlists 21 candidates for EACC Commissioner’s post

The process of replacing two commissioners who resigned from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) early this month has commenced in earnest with the shortlisting of interested candidates by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

PSC has listed 21 individuals to be interviewed to replace Commissioners Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia who resigned on September 1st.

The commission has set interviews to be conducted between Tuesday and Thursday next week.

Members of the public have been invited to availl any credible information of interest relating to any shortlisted candidates to PSC CEO or post online hodrands@publicservice.go.ke by 30th September.

Once the interviews conclude, the National Assembly shall, within twenty-one days of the day it next sits after receipt of the name of an applicant vet and consider the applicant, and may approve or reject applicants for any or all vacancies in the Commission.

The anti-graft body’s commission includes the Chairman and four commissioners.