PSC shortlists 477 for PS posts, interviews set for next week

Selection interviews to fill the advertised positions of Principal Secretaries in the public service will be held from Wednesday next week for 10 days.

The Public Service Commission Thursday evening in a statement revealed that it had shortlisted 477 applicants out of 9,154 that applied for the plum jobs whose application deadline had been extended from 20th to 27th September 2022.

The interviews will kick off on October 12 and will go on until October 22. The Commission has invited members of the public to send their views on the suitability of the shortlisted candidates to head state departments in the public service by email to psintenriews@2022publicservice.go.ke.

This is part of public participation in the recruitment process.

The full list of applicants, shortlist and interview schedules will be posted on the PSC website while the names of shortlisted applicants will be published in the print media tomorrow Friday 7th October 2022.

Those who will make it to the final list will have their names forwarded to the president for appointment.

“The Commission will conduct selection interviews at its head office in Nairobi and thereafter forward the list of successful candidates to His Excellency the President for consideration for appointment as Principal Secretaries in accordance with the law” announced PSC corporate communications director.

