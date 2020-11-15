PSC to handle late MP Murunga’s burial arrangements

The body of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga has been transferred to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

The transfer is per the request of Parliamentary Service Commission who will handle burial arrangements.

Murunga died on Saturday night a few days after he was discharged from Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu County where he had been admitted due to hypertension and diabetes.

Murunga after discharge from hospital collapsed in his house before being taken to Matungu Sub-County Hospital.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The late later succumbed at St Mary Hospital in Mumias Kakamega.

The deceased is survived by a wife and five children.

According to a section of family members interviewed, the test to ascertain whether the MP was Covid-19 positive is not yet out.

The family also dismissed rumours that are being peddled on social media platforms that the mother to the late MP had passed on after getting the news of her son’s demise.

The family said that the mother was at her home but is ailing.

MPs who condoled with the family include Benjamin Washiali, Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga, Busia MP Florence Mutua, Kakamega Women Representative Elsie Muhanda and former Sports Minister Rashid Echesa.

The Head of State, President Uhuru Kenyatta also sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives, friends and residents of Matungu Constituency following the death of their MP Justus Murunga Makokha.

In his message of encouragement, the President eulogised Hon Murunga as a diligent and industrious servant of the people who dedicated his energy to improving the welfare of the residents of Matungu Constituency.

“In this hour of sorrow, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Hon Murunga’s family, relatives and the people of Matungu Constituency. My thoughts and prayers are with you,” the President said.

The Head of State wished the family of the departed legislator, relatives, friends and residents of Matungu God’s fortitude as they come to terms with the loss of their leader.