PSC urges Parliament to deliberate on Ethnic balance issues

Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Amb. Anthony Muchiri has called upon parliament to address issues captured in the evaluation report on Status of Compliance with Values and Principles of Public Service 2022/2023.

The PSC Chairperson said this while appearing before Senate Standing Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration at Parliament Buildings on 5th March 2024.

“Most of the issues concerning equality and ethnic balance in the public service are captured in evaluation report on Values and Principles of Public service report. Therefore, it is important for parliament to debate and adopt the recommendations in that report,” said Amb. Muchiri.

He also noted that the Commission had made strides in ensuring equal representation, gender balance, and ethnic representation in the recruitment of officers joining the public service.

Further, Muchiri added that PSC has continuously evaluated the level of compliance with these national values and principles of public service in articles 10 and 232 of the constitution. And the evaluation report is submitted to the President and Parliament every year.

While agreeing with the Commission presentation, the Senate Committee Chairperson Sen. Mohamed Chute, welcomed PSC board for more engagements in future for purposes of creating a legislation framework to address equality question in the public service.

The Senate committee had invited PSC to make presentations on the equal representation in the recruitment processes in Kenya’s state agencies.