PSG confirm Lionel Messi is leaving the club

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season, with the Argentine set to play his final game against Clermont Foot on Saturday

PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that the World Cup winner will depart, with Inter Miami one of many potential destinations.

Messi joined PSG after a financial tug of war with Barcelona in 2021 and has won a pair of Ligue 1 titles, though the Parisians have not got any closer to winning the Champions League crown they so desire.

Inter Miami, managed by Phil Neville, are said to be offering Messi a lucrative package, while there is still interest from Asian clubs.

‘I hope that he will be welcomed in the best way,’ added Galtier ahead of Messi’s final game. PSG have already won the Ligue 1 title.

There have also been suggestions that the World Cup winner could be on the verge of signing a lucrative deal with Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Rumours last month claimed that Messi had been offered a contract worth £522million from Al-Hilal, despite the concerns of his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

Messi’s father, Jorge, quickly shut down reports that a decision had been made about his son’s club for next season.

Messi has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, but his relationship with the team’s fans has soured with the Argentina captain subjected to whistles as the French side fell short in their pursuit of Champions League glory once again.

There was an option to extend his initial two-year deal – worth £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses – by a further 12 months, but that will not now happen.

Barcelona head coach Xavi has called on the club hierarchy to bring Messi back to the Nou Camp this summer, but says the move depends on the Argentina forward.

Messi, who scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barca between 2003 and 2021, has spent the last two seasons at PSG after Barcelona let him move for a free due to being unable to renew his contract.