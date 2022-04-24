PSG crowned French champions for record-equalling 10th time

Paris Saint-Germain secured a record-equalling 10th French top flight title after stuttering to a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Lens on Saturday.

Lionel Messi’s goal was cancelled out by Corentin Jean as PSG were left on 78 points, 16 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who will play their game in hand at Stade de Reims on Sunday.

🔟 Titres 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟔 – 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟒 – 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑 – 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 – 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 – 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 – 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 – 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 🔴 #𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟬𝗡𝗦 🔵 pic.twitter.com/5Btcym2hPg — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 23, 2022

PSG have now won eight of the last 10 Ligue 1 titles, having only been denied by Monaco in 2017 and Lille last year.

PSG equalled the record set by St Etienne, who won 10 top flight titles between 1957 and 1981.

Sealing the Ligue 1 title, however, was not a cause for celebration for some ultra fans who left the Parc des Princes 15 minutes before the final whistle as they were still frustrated by the team’s early exit from the Champions League

PSG were knocked out in the last 16 after squandering a 2-0 aggregate lead in 15 minutes against Real Madrid.