PSs at Foreign and Diaspora Affairs sign performance contracts

Principal Secretaries State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu and Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei have on Wednesday morning signed their respective Performance Contracts at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Headquarters in Nairobi.

According to State Department for Diaspora Affairs, this marks an important milestone in its first Performance Contract that will ensure delivery of quality service to the Diaspora in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformative Agenda (BETA).

The signing of the Performance Contract follows the major event of the 2023/2024 Ministerial Performance Contract signing that was presided by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi on 1st August 2023.