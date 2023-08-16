Home NEWS County News PSs at Foreign and Diaspora Affairs sign performance contracts

PSs at Foreign and Diaspora Affairs sign performance contracts

By
Claire Wanja
-
PS State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu and PS Foreign Affairs Korir Sing'Oei as they sign the Performance Contracts

Principal Secretaries State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu and Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei have on Wednesday morning signed their respective Performance Contracts at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Headquarters in Nairobi.

According to State Department for Diaspora Affairs, this marks an important milestone in its first Performance Contract that will ensure delivery of quality service to the Diaspora in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformative Agenda (BETA).

kiico
Present was CS Alfred Mutua.

The signing of the Performance Contract follows the major event of the 2023/2024 Ministerial Performance Contract signing that was presided by President William Ruto  at State House, Nairobi on 1st August 2023.

Claire Wanja
Website | + posts
Previous articleFinland Scholarship Fraud: DPP orders arrest of Mandago and three others
Next articleUnlocking the Possibilities: An In-Depth Handbook on Betting in Kenya

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR